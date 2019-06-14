Man and woman found with RM4,775 worth of drugs in police raid

KUCHING: Two suspects were arrested by the Sarawak Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) for possessing drugs believed to be syabu (methamphetamine) with a street value of RM4,775 in a rented room at Jalan Kung Phin at around 11pm last night.

NCID head Supt Sahar Abdul Latif said the first suspect was a 52-year-old man from Kota Sentosa, while the other was a 23-year-old woman from Kota Padawan.

“Inside the room, police found a bottle which contained 13 plastic packets believed to be syabu weighing 31.66 grammes,” said Sahar in a statement this morning.

He further adds that both suspects were later brought to the Padawan District Police Headquarters to undergo a drug test.

Both suspects tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.

Further background checks revealed that the man has 14 prior criminal records for drug related activities while the female suspect has eight criminal records, also for drug related activities.

The male suspect is detained at the Siburan police station whereas the female suspects is under lock-up in Beratok.

The suspects will be investigated under Section 39A(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries a minimum of five years in prison or life imprisonment and a minimum of 10 whippings, if convicted.