Naim Eduvista devt attracts huge crowd

KUCHING: Naim Group of Companies’ apartment development at Kota Samarahan called Naim Eduvista recently attracted a huge crowd of people who came to get more details about its exciting ‘Gawai-Raya Splash’ for the development.

According to a press release, Naim Eduvista offers units with generous built-ups from 1,114 sq ft, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The apartment project is a guarded development, ensuring comfort and security of its residents with a fusion of design and functionality.

“Located within Kota Samarahan’s vibrant education belt comprising institutions of higher learning such as Unimas and UiTM and with more than 20,000 students, Naim Eduvista’s four-storey apartment presents an attractive proposition for both owners and investors.

“Find out how you can own an apartment unit for as low as RM2XX,XXX.

“This is an exciting opportunity not to be missed.

“As this offer is for a limited time and units only, please act fast,” said Naim’s sales and marketing general manager Caroline Yeo.

Apart from leveraging on ‘Gawai-Raya Splash’, she said those interested should take advantage of the government’s ongoing Home Ownership Campaign (HOC) 2019 which aimed to boost home ownership.

“This is because HOC provides among others waiver of stamp duty on the Memorandum of Transfer and loan agreement, resulting in great savings for property buyers, subject to various terms and conditions.

“As the campaign ends on June 30 this year, those interested should quickly find out more about HOC,” she said.