Najib SRC trial: Defence wants to scrutinise CRT

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s trial was adjourned to today shortly after recommencing yesterday afternoon as the defence team wanted to scrutinise the court recording transcription (CRT).

The defence claimed SRC International Sdn Bhd former chairman Tan Sri Ismee Ismail’s court testimony was inconsistent with his witness statement.

The 39th prosecution witness testified that SRC International’s board of directors (BoD) would follow the resolution of the company’s shareholders, while in his written witness statement he said the BoD followed the advice of Najib, as he was the Advisor Emeritus of SRC.

Lead defence counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah asked for postponement of the afternoon proceedings to allow the defence to retrieve the CRT.

“We have come to a crossroad in relation to certain issues which requires us to look at certain documents, some of them in a bundle that have not been looked at…to make up our mind in relation to cross examination.

“We need to take instructions from my client..we need a consultation among ourselves (defence lawyers), to look at it more thoroughly,” he said.

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram did not object to the defence’s application.

High Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali fixed 9am for today’s trial.

Earlier, when cross-examined by counsel Harvinderjit Singh, Ismee told the court that the SRC’s BoD made decisions based on the company’s shareholders resolution.

Counsel then referred Ismee to his witness statement, which stated that SRC was acting on the advice of the prime minister (Najib), who was the company’s advisor emeritus.

Counsel: So, your statement with Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) does not carry what you are telling me today that the board only acted upon the shareholder resolution?

Ismee: I disagree. I think I mentioned it in the witness statement.

Harvinderjit then turned to Muhammad Shafee and said, “he (Ismee) disagreed”.

Later, both parties met the judge in chambers during recess and when the trial resumed, Muhammad Shafee informed the court that the defence needed the CRT to check the witness’ testimony. — Bernama