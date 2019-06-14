Probe into viral sex video top priority – MCMC

CYBERJAYA: The investigation into the viral sex video allegedly linked to a federal minister is a top priority at the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), said MCMC chairman Al-Ishsal Ishak.

He said the Cyber Crime Committee, a collaboration between the Royal Malaysia Police and MCMC, was working actively since the video went viral on social media last Tuesday.

“We (MCMC) are doing our normal course of the investigation, of course with the police in terms of expediting the case. This is a case of national importance, so there is a priority,” he told reporters after attending the Consumer First Pledge signing ceremony between MCMC and major telecommunications companies here today.

