Report: Haziq’s dad claims ‘five policemen’ forced way into home in Kuching

KUCHING: Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz’s father has alleged in a report by a news portal today that “five policemen” had forced their way into his house compound here yesterday evening.

Abdul Aziz Ibrahim, 53, told theSun that he was with his daughter when the men barged in at 5pm.

“About five policemen, one wearing the green reflective vest, while four others in plainclothes forced their way into my house compound.

“Maybe they managed to gain access as the alarm system and doorbell in my house was faulty,” he said in the news report.

Abdul Aziz also said he believed that they were the police because they arrived in a police patrol car.

“Well they did not show any identification proving that they are cops but I assume they were policemen because of their car and the officer who was in a police vest. However, they did say that they are from Bukit Aman police headquarters.

“They did not harm me or my daughter. They just wanted to question me about my son. It’s just that they were a bit stern, and the way they showed up in my house made me nervous,” he told theSun.

He claimed that he was questioned about his son’s whereabouts and family background, adding that he later lodged a police report at Kuching district police station at 1am today.

There has so far been no comment from the police on the alleged incident.

In a separate report, Aziz had told theSun that he had watched his son’s purported video confession on the gay sex video clips, which implicated a federal minister, repeatedly with hope that it was not real.

He said Haziq was straight and could not believe his son is gay.

He also revealed that he only managed to contact Haziq yesterday after trying to do so repeatedly since the sex clips went viral on Tuesday.

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Azmin Ali has since come out to refute the allegations against him, calling it “nothing but a nefarious plot to assassinate my reputation and character.”