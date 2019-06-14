Report: Haziq’s dad hopes video confession is fake

KUALA LUMPUR: Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz’s father has watched his son’s purported video confession on the gay sex video clips, which implicated a federal minister, repeatedly with hope that it is not real, a news report said.

Abdul Aziz Ibrahim, 53, told theSun that he could not believe his son was gay.

He also revealed that he only managed to contact Haziq yesterday after trying repeatedly since the sex clips went viral on Tuesday.

“I watched both the confession and the lewd videos. The latter appears to be shady, and I don’t think that’s my son.

“However, I watched the confession video a few times, because I was convinced it was not my son. I was analysing the video, looking at his posture, his movement and his tone, hoping it was fake,” he told theSun when contacted.

On Wednesday, Haziq, in a video posted on Facebook, confessed to be the man with an alleged federal minister in the video clips.

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Azmin Ali has since come out to refute the allegations against him, calling it “nothing but a nefarious plot to assassinate my reputation and character.”

He has instructed his lawyers to take action.

Earlier yesterday, Haziq, who is Santubong PKR youth chief, said on Facebook that his family had lodged a police report that their home here was “broken into” by five people at 5pm yesterday.

According to a report by The Star, he said his father had lodged the report at the Kuching district police headquarters at 1am today.

The post has since been removed from his Facebook page.

Haziq is also a private secretary of Deputy Primary Industries Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin.

Shamsul told a press conference yesterday that Haziq has been suspended pending a reply to a show cause letter after he went absent without leave since Tuesday.