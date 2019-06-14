Resiwest Real Estate, Forest Properties to hold Aussie property showcase

MIRI: Resiwest Real Estate and Forest Properties will present and offer for sale Perth’s best located and most exciting new apartment development during an Australian property showcase at Pullman Miri Waterfront this weekend (June 15-16).

The showcase to run from 10am to 4pm will highlight ‘Perth Hub’, a new and upcoming development fusing old and new by connecting the lively suburb of Northbridge with Perth’s vibrant central business district for the first time in 100 years. And it will do it in style.

“We advise investors and property buyers not to miss this opportunity to secure their apartments in this amazing development in Western Australia,” said Aubin Hay, owner and licensee of Resiwest Real Estate.

“Anyone who buys this weekend will be offered some great incentives such as a five per cent rental guarantee, up to $10k rebate, blinds package and we will pay your Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) fee of $5,600,” he added.

Besides, financing facilities are also available to non-residents of Australia at 3.79 per cent per annum.

On top of that, property buyers only need to put down a 10 per cent deposit with no further payments until late 2021. Legal fees are borne by the developer too.

Positioned at the western end of the Perth City Link precinct, ‘Perth Hub’ will be the perfect combination of contemporary residential accommodation, world class arts and entertainment, shopping and dining, lush gardens, bustling squares and an extensive transport network on your doorstep – a true celebration of the very best that city living has to offer.

Arriving at the Level 7 sky garden, residents are transported into a city resort with approximately 1400m2 of amenities. Residents can enjoy the retreat environment whilst having prime views overlooking the RAC Arena Perth, Milligan Steps and the amazing city skyline.

Facilities in the sky garden include outdoor pool and landscaped pool deck, residents’ private dining room including a full kitchen, residents’ lounge with large screen TV and fireplace, garden terraces, barbecue pavilion, sauna

room, gymnasium including yoga and pilates room, communal orchard garden with citrus planting and herb garden, bathroom, alongside concierge facilities.

“Property buyers can enjoy buying at the lowest point and benefit from the potential upswing of the next mining boom in Western Australia,” said Aubin.

In a nutshell, whether it is shopping, lifestyle, retirement, proximity to transport or education, ‘Perth Hub’superior location is second to none for convenience.

To find out how to secure your future in Western Australia, call or Whatsapp Aubin Hay +61412 741 788 or email [email protected] for more information.

Resiwest Real Estate and Forest Properties also offer advice on migration to Australia.