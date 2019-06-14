RM40 mln upgrade for Kayu Madang landfill

KOTA KINABALU: The federal government has allocated RM40 million to upgrade the existing Kayu Madang landfill in Telipok, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

He said the soon-to-be-upgraded landfill would adopt new technologies and that it would improve the management of solid waste disposal in the city and its surrounding areas.

“The upgrading works would start this year,” Shafie told reporters when met during the Federal Housing and Local Government Ministry secretary-general, Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek’s courtesy call on his office, yesterday.

Shafie reckoned that the refurbishment of the said landfill would also reduce the spread of any unwanted health diseases and any foul smell from the landfill.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said another two new regional landfills would be constructed in Tawau and Beaufort, which would cost RM45 million each.

“The regional landfill in Tawau was scheduled to be completed in October and it has a capacity of 250 tonnes per day. The Beaufort facility is currently at the structural design stage and construction should begin this year. We have appointed a consultant for this,” added Mohamad.

Mohamad had also echoed Shafie’s view that the proposed refurbishment of the Kayu Madang landfill would further improve the municipal solid waste management and reduce illegal dumping.

Separately, Mohamad disclosed that his ministry currently channels more than RM45 million allocation for distribution to all 25 local authorities (PBT) throughout the state, adding that there are 151 PBTs in the whole country.

“Each local authority was allocated an average of RM1.8 million for small scale projects such as upgrading of roads, street lights, drainage, and community halls, among others.

“As of now, we have approved about 1,200 small projects in all PBTs throughout the state, and these (projects) involve RM120 million allocation. So there should be no question about allocation being blocked,” he said, stressing that such projects should be ‘people centric’.