RON97 price cap ends, down 22 sen, others unchanged

KUCHING: The price per litre for RON97 will drop a further 22 sen after its price cap, which was put in place for the Hari Raya celebrations, ends today.

The price for RON97 was capped at RM2.63 per litre for two weeks from June 1 to June 14.

It will be priced at RM2.41 per litre at midnight (June 15) tonight.

The price of RON95 and diesel will remain unchanged at RM2.08 per litre and RM2.18 per litre, respectively.

The Finance Ministry had previously stated that it would have to spend RM165.27mil to subsidise the fuel prices until June 14.

With a Cabinet decision that was made on Feb 27, the price of RON95 and diesel will be capped at the above prices to “reduce the people’s financial burden”.