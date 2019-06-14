Sabah to turn to China to develop Sabah’s infrastructure – CM

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal is turning towards China to bring in its well-reputed investors to develop the infrastructure in Sabah.

Shafie said part of the state government’s focus is on port railway line connectivity and a dam to generate electric power for a future industrialized Sabah.

“I know we have received a lot of investors coming from China, but we have to make detailed due diligence to find out whether they are really in that part of the field,” Shafie said in his discussion with China Industry and Information Technology Minister, Miao Wei, during Miao’s courtesy visit to the Sabah State Administration Centre (PPNS) here yesterday.

“That area, if you can help to guide us and tell us if these are the people who can do the job better, I think that would help us a lot,” he said.

On top of that, Shafie urged Miao to help ensure that Sabahans will be given the opportunity to receive practical training at Huawei in Shenzhen.

“If it is possible, we hope you can help to ensure that what I’ve discussed when I was in Shenzhen and Huawei to have our people coming from Sabah to be exposed and trained in China.

“At least, they will get to learn and to know how far advanced better you have gone than any other countries in the world. I think, if that is possible, that we can work closely together, then we can send some of our fellow Sabahans to China to learn more,” he said.

In response to Shafie, who is also the State Finance Minister, Miao said that he will bring forth the requests relating to the railway and infrastructure construction to the relevant departments so that more agencies will pay closer attention to development in Sabah.

He also pointed out in terms of communication, China has reached a consensus with Huawei in Kuala Lumpur and pledged to put in more support there and in Sabah.

“Because Malaysia stood up for Huawei in the first place, so they will work even more harder to return your kindness,” said Miao.

Deputy Chief Minister cum Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau, and federal International Trade and Industry Minister, Datuk Darell Leiking, were also present at the meeting yesterday.