‘Spread of gay sex video clips classic Machiavellianism’

KUCHING: The circulation of a same-sex video allegedly involving a federal minister is a classic example of Machiavellianism, says Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing.

“The attainment of political power through the Machiavellian philosophy, where the end justifies the means, shouldn’t and mustn’t be allowed to operate in Malaysia,” he said via a statement issued yesterday.

Machiavellianism is defined as the political theory of Niccolo Machiavelli, especially the view that any means can be used if it is necessary to maintain political power.

Masing was commenting on the involvement on Sarawakian Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz, who confessed to being the person in the video clips with a man who resembles Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

Meanwhile, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, when contacted, confirmed that Haziq was once a staff of legal firm Hamzah & Ong Advocates.

He said Haziq only worked at the firm for about two months last year before leaving to Kuala Lumpur to become the principal private secretary to Deputy Minister of Primary Industries Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin.

“Haziq is a lawyer and should know his legal rights (regarding his situation). I do not know him personally as I have left the legal profession for nearly two decades now,” said Abdul Karim.

Separately, academician Prof Dr Jayum Jawan believes that Malaysians in general are wise enough to decide for themselves what is ‘real and not real’.

Jayum, who is professor of Politics and Development at the Department of Government & Civilisation Studies, Faculty of Human Ecology at Universiti Putra Malaysia, said the political scenario in the country is now heating up as people juggle for power and position.

“Malaysia at the moment is in a state of flux, and experiencing a period of short-term leadership instability as Malaysians, especially Malays, are not used to the change in national leadership and ruling party at the federal level.

“The stability factor has to be Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad because he is a statesman who has the respect of all quarters. Things will soon take a course for the better, and then the process of governance will kick in to bring Malaysia to a greater height,” he said when contacted.