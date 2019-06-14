Villagers asked to practise water safety

MARUDI: Kampung Narum folk have been advised to practise water safety to protect their children during flood-prone times.

Assistant Minister of Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil said children should not be allowed to play in flood waters or the Baram River, as the water level is rising.

“The waters flow down from Central Baram, Tinjar and Tutoh-Apoh, as it has been raining non-stop within this week. As we know, Kampung Benawa has been hit by flood waters. So be aware of the water situation, especially with your young children,” he said during a Hari Raya Aidilfitri event at the village recently.

The Marudi assemblyman also advised villagers to work together and cooperate fully with their new Ketua Kaum Hassim Tobi.

“He is very new, just received his first term of four-years service appointment certificate recently. Without your full cooperation, the newly appointed chief cannot do anything, as he will very much depend on his senior leaders for advice and lessons,” he said.

Penguang also praised the improved condition of the Kampung Narum Community Hall, as the flooring and walls had been improved with proper building materials.

After Kampung Narum, Penguang and his entourage also visited Kampung Pemindahan Marudi and Kampung Dato Zen Galau, Padang Kerbau.