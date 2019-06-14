Where art thou, Haziq?

KUCHING: It has been three days since the country’s political scene was rocked by shocking allegations that a federal minister was one of two men involved in several gay sex video clips that went viral early Tuesday morning.

Several hours later, a man identifying himself as Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz confessed in a video uploaded on Facebook to being one of the two, alleging the other to be Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

Up until he lodged a police report in Selangor yesterday over his confession video, as confirmed by the state’s CID chief, no one appeared to know the whereabouts of the 27-year-old Sarawakian – with whatever statements being made via his Facebook account.

Efforts to contact Haziq had also proven futile, with only PKR Santubong chairman Ahmad Nazib Johari revealing that he had managed to get hold of Haziq – the branch’s Youth chief – via WhatsApp where the latter initially denied being the other man in the video clips.

Ahmad Nazib also stated that even Haziq’s parents did not know his whereabouts nor were they able to contact him.

“Haziq’s parents personally informed me when I visited their house that they could not contact their son and were unaware of his present location,” he told Utusan Borneo when contacted.

He said Haziq’s parents, who insist their son is filial and ‘not gay’, are taking a wait-and-see approach over the affair.

Meanwhile, a quick check at the family’s home in Petra Jaya, here yesterday found the house vacant.

So why has Haziq not personally appeared in public to address the scandal, instead turning to social media as his ‘shield’? Political analyst Prof Datu Mohd Fadzil Abdul Rahman feels that Haziq should take full responsibility for his actions by publicly addressing the situation.

“In the first place, he should not have made the allegation if he is not daring enough to face the music he created.

“He should stand by his decision and be responsible.

“It is time for him to come forward and provide information with regards to the allegation and not hide himself from the media or the public,” Mohd Fadzil told The Borneo Post when contacted.

He added that it was his opinion that Haziq’s actions appeared to be politically motivated.

“It is very difficult to comprehend how someone can easily admit that they were involved in such a video.

“That is why people are a bit skeptical as to what his motive is.

“I was given the understanding that Haziq is politically ambitious but if he is interested in politics, he should not have exposed himself like that because he is killing his opportunity to become a politician.”

Mohd Fadzil said even if Haziq wanted to tarnish the pride of the other person in the video, it should not be at the expense of his own pride.

“If he is really all out to gain political mileage or to fulfil his political ambition, he is foolish to expose himself with that confession that jeopardises any chance of him becoming a politician.

“However, I can read between the lines that by exposing himself, it is beyond being politically ambitious.

“There is some kind of motive although we do not know yet what his exact motive is,” he remarked.

He opined that another theory is the character assassination of the federal minister.

“They are trying to ‘kill’ someone who is anticipated to be one of the potential leaders in the country, so the people behind this want to make sure that this person’s political career is executed.”

Nevertheless, Mohd Fadzil reiterated that Haziq should come forward and face the music.

“If Saiful Bukhari Azlan was daring enough to come forward with his accusation against Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, why can’t Haziq do the same?

“His action to me is something that will make people wonder whether his allegations are genuine or not.”

In a post on Facebook yesterday, Haqiz uploaded two photos of the police report he lodged, and captioned them with ‘You can call me anything you want but I was never raised a liar’.

The police report was lodged at Kelana Jaya Police Station but as the photos were blurry, the time and date of the report could not be ascertained.