Borneo Post Online

CID director confirms Haziq is now in police custody after he was detained at KLIA when he was about to board a plane

KUCHING: Police arrested Santubong Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KIA) around 5.30pm yesterday.

This was confirmed by Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department (CID) director Datuk Huzir Mohamed, Bernama reported last night.

It is said that Haziq, 27, was apprehended when he was about board a flight.

He had, on Wednesday (June 12), publicly confessed that he and Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali were the two men in a sex video that had gone viral following its release a day earlier.

It is learnt that Haziq had been suspended from his duties as the private secretary to Deputy Minister of Primary Industries Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin, following his failure to reply to a showcause letter on his absence from duty since Tuesday (June 11).

Meanwhile Azmin, who is also PKR deputy president, has strongly denied all accusations, calling it ‘a nefarious plot to assassinate his reputation and character’ in an attempt to destroy his political career.

In other development, Haziq’s father Abdul Aziz Ibrahim, 55, is said to have lodged a police report at the Kuching District police headquarters, saying that their house’s main gates had been forcefully opened by a group of people who claimed to be from the police’s special branch.

Haziq’s immediate family members had turned down all requests for media interviews as at press time, stating that they were not ready to issue any statement.