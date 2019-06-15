AirAsia’s ‘BIG Sale’ offers five million promo seats

KUCHING: Malaysia’s low-cost carrier AirAsia is taking its ‘free seats sale’ to new heights, by offering a ‘BIG Sale’ of five million promotional seats.

Enjoy promotional all-in AirAsia BIG Members’ fares from as low as RM12 for flights from Kuala Lumpur to Penang and Johor Bahru, RM89 to Lombok and Nha Trang, as well as RM139 to Shantou and Bhubaneswar.

Fly AirAsia X from as low as RM179 for flights from Kuala Lumpur to Chongqing, and RM279 to Osaka.

For extra comfort and perks, try AirAsia’s award-winning ‘Premium Flatbed’ in flights from Kuala Lumpur to Jaipur from only RM699, RM799 to Jeju and Taipei, and RM899 to Perth.

“Not only that, guests can enjoy free flights when they book a ‘flights-plus-hotel’ holiday package on airasia.com,” the carrier said in a promotional release yesterday.

Guests wishing to book only hotels or activities could also take advantage of discounts of up to 50 per cent on selected hotels, and up to 30 per cent on a wide range of activities, to complete their holidays.

AirAsia Group chief commercial officer Karen Chan remarked: “There’s never been a better time to book your next holiday with AirAsia. In addition to the five million promotional fares that we have on sale, AirAsia will waive all processing fees for guests who pay using ‘BigClick’ – a fast and hassle-free way to pay.”

Guests are encouraged to book on airasia.com or via AirAsia mobile app from June 17 (0001h GMT +8) to June 19 (2400 GMT +8) this year, for travelling periods between Nov 1 this year and Sept 8 next year.

AirAsia BIG Members, BigPay users and Hong Leong AirAsia Credit Card holders will be able to take advantage of a 24-hour priority access period, starting this June 16 (0001h GMT +8) – simply log in and pay with BigPay to access seats at the lowest fares.

AirAsia BIG members will also be able to redeem promotional seats for as little as 500 BIG Points via airasiabig.com and the AirAsia BIG app.

Those wishing to make changes in their bookings, purchase additional add-ons such as pre-booked ‘Santan’ meals or use ‘Pick A Seat’ option, may do so via AirAsia website’s improved ‘My Bookings’ page in just three simple steps – enter, select and pay.

For the latest AirAsia news, activities and promotions, follow AirAsia on Twitter (twitter.com/AirAsia), Facebook (facebook.com/AirAsia) and Instagram (instagram.com/AirAsia).