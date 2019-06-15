All systems go for tonight’s state-level Gawai dinner

KUCHING: It is all systems go for the state-level Gawai dinner at Imperial Hotel tonight (June 15), following the successful final rehearsal yesterday.

Chairman of the main organising committee who is Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, who came for the final rehearsal, said he was impressed with the high spirits shown by the performers and all those involved in the event.

He also thanked the working committee chairman, who is Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dato Sri Michael Manyin, for leading the preparations to make this year’s state-level Gawai a memorable one.

“Let us show that we Dayaks are an advanced community, tomorrow night.

“I hope you will put up a grand show tomorrow, like what you have shown during this rehearsal,” he said in his remarks at the end of the rehearsal.

Manyin also hoped the dinner would be a showcase of what Dayaks are capable to do and achieve.

Assistant Minister of Native Land Development Datuk Roland Sagah, Deputy State Secretary Datu Ik Pahon Joyik, Kota Samarahan Municipal Council chairman Dato Peter Minos and several Bidayuh elected representatives were also present at the event.

The Bidayuh community is the host for this year’s state-level celebration.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and wife Datin Patinggi Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang will grace the dinner.

Meanwhile, there will be an elaborate Bidayuh traditional performances and ceremonies, as well as performances by singers such as Harry Acid Rain, Melissa Francis and Jolly Jengan during the dinner.

Miss Malaysia World 2014 Dewi Liana Seriestha will lead three beauty queens from the Dayak community in making special appearance at the dinner.

Dewi, who also won the Miss Talent subsidiary title at the Miss World 2014 finals in London, will represent the Bidayuhs, Miss World Malaysia 2018 Larissa Ping (Orang Ulu), and the second runner up of Miss Planet International 2019 Viviiana Lin Winston (Iban).

They will be joined by nine others namely three each Dayung Sangon (Bidayuh), Kumang Gawai (Iban) and Keligits (Orang Ulu).