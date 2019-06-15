Darulhana Patingan Mosque goes digital with Sarawak Pay-enabled donations

KUCHING: Darulhana Patingan Mosque has become the first mosque in the state to enable the use of Sarawak Pay for fund donations.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg was the first donor to use the e-payment application after he launched it at the Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri Kampung No.6/Patingan Friday night.

He encouraged worshipers to contribute to the mosque’s fund through Sarawak Pay, while calling on Sarawak Information System Sdn Bhd (SAINS) to establish an account for the mosque to collect funds.

During the event, the mosque managed to collect RM1,078 through the application, and the amount is expected to increase.

Meanwhile earlier in his speech, Abang Johari hinted at a big project for the area but did not go into the details yet.

“I have plans for this area but I cannot announced it yet as it is still being planned.

“This whole area will be beautiful. It will truly be a Malay Heritage area,” he said.

The Ramah Tamah event was organised by Kampung Patingan Charitable Trust and Darulhana Patingan Mosque Management Committee.

Earlier, the mosque chairman Zamhari Hashim said the expansion of the mosque would take place soon, which will see the expansion of the prayer hall and open space, which will be able to accommodate up to 1,300 worshipers.

“After the completion of the first phase, we will look into Phase 2, which includes a function room, IT-equipped rooms, as well as studio apartment rooms for the use of visiting religious teachers that we can also rent out as a homestay.

“For this project we hope to start next year. We need about RM3 million, which I hope the state government will be able to assist,” he said.

Also present were Abang Johari’s wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang, Kampung Patingan Charitable Trust chairman Datuk Abdillah Abdul Rahim, and others.