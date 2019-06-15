Entries for Kenyalang Journalism Award opens next Monday

KUCHING: Journalists from the print, broadcast and online media in Sarawak are invited to submit their entries for the Kenyalang Journalism Awards (KJA) from June 17 to July 12.

The Federation of Sarawak Journalists Associations (FSJA) president Hii Hong Wee said entry forms can be obtained from KJA committee members or through the Kuching Division Journalists Association (KDJA), FSJA Sibu and Northern Sarawak Journalists Association (NSJA).

“This year, entry forms must be submitted to Malaysian Press Institute, at C2-3, Radius Business Park, Jalan Radius 1/1C, Cyber 4, 63000 Cyberjaya, Selangor,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Only articles published in 2018 are eligible to be submitted for the competition and this year’s KJA prize presentation ceremony will be held at the RH Hotel in Sibu on Oct 25.

For the Digital Economy category, only articles published from July 1 to Dec 31, 2018 are eligible as entries.

Hii said journalists from online news portals can also participate in KJA 2019 in view of the growing influence of online media.

“They can submit their entries for any of the categories. Visual reporting such as Star Tv falls under broadcasting category,” he said.

Hii led a delegation of committee members along with representatives from various sponsors namely Shell, Petronas and Sarawak Energy to pay a courtesy call on Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at the latter’s office in Wisma Bapa Malaysia in Petra Jaya.

During the visit, Hii received sponsorships from three corporations and Abang Johari.

“I am thankful to the state government for giving us RM100,000 for KJA 2019 as well as the continued support from the Gold Sponsors Petronas, Shell and Sarawak Energy towards our event by giving us RM50,000 each,” said Hii.