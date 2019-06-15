Five MoUs signed during Malaysia-China meeting

KOTA KINABALU: Five Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed during the Malaysia-China Manufacturing Roundtable Meeting held yesterday.

The MoUs were between government agencies and technology companies from both countries.

According to Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Darell Leiking, the MoUs signed included the Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) and the Centre for International Economic and Technological Cooperation (CIETC) for the collaboration on the latest industry policies, technological breakthroughs and deepening business cooperation in the fields of automotive, industrial robotics and Internet of Things (IoT) and also to carry out joint research and project implementation through the establishment of the China-Malaysia Automotive Cooperation Innovation Centre, and between Sirim and Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) for the formalization of a partnership to strengthen cooperation in areas related to Industry 4.0 and Smart Manufacturing that will allow both parties to work together in technical expertise and support on information and communication technologies (ICT) solutions.

Sirim and Huawei also plan a joint partnership in planning and developing enterprise or Small Medium Enterprises connectivity for infrastructure, advisory and cooperation on talent development, and best practices and deployment guideline for standards.

Other signed MoUs were between KTI Sdn Bhd and Sany Construction Industry Development (M) Sdn Bhd; and between NHY Borneo and Sany (China).

A Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was also signed between PP Telecommunication Sdn Bhd and China Wuhan FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies Co., Ltd.

Speaking at the Malaysia-China Manufacturing Roundtable Meeting ‘Win-Win Cooperation for Manufacturing Innovative Development’ held at the Marriot Hotel near here, Darell said the government needed to chart and navigate right policies to ensure Sabah and China would benefit from one another.

China’s Industry and Information Technology Minister Miao Wei said a total of 23 entrepreneurs / companies from his country joined the meeting yesterday.

“Some of the companies are already established in Sabah while some have just started,” he said.

He added that most of the Chinese companies in Sabah are involved in the high-tech industry and traditional manufacturing.

He added that the Malaysia-China relationship is 45 years old and that he believed both countries, in particular between Sabah and China, can look forward to more opportunities to work together.

China has been Malaysia’s largest trading partner for 10 consecutive years, with total trade of RM313.8 billion recorded in 2018.

Malaysia’s exports to China expanded 10.3 percent last year to RM138.88 billion, with increasing exports in chemical, E&E, LNG, transport and processed food products.

In 2018, in terms of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), China has been accounted for the highest approved amount of investments valued at RM19.7 billion for 40 projects.