Haziq Abdullah released on police bail

KUALA LUMPUR: Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz, the individual who admitted as the man in a sex video linked to a minister, has been released on police bail.

Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) Corporate Communications head Datuk Asmawati Ahmad in a statement today said Haziq Abdullah was released at about 5.45 pm at the Dang Wangi police headquarters (IPD) here.

Meanwhile, Haziq Abdullah’s lawyer, Ramesh Sivakumar said his client had cooperated with police on the investigation relating to the video.

“He (Haziq) was cheerful and did not face any problems during the investigation,” he told reporters at Dang Wangi IPD.

Ramesh said Haziq Abdullah did not want to be disturbed and was not ready to give any media statement.

Earlier, Haziq Abdullah arrived at Dang Wangi IPD at about 4.30 pm accompanied by several policemen.

Yesterday, Haziq Abdullah, 27, who was scheduled to leave for Manila based on his flight ticket, was arrested by a Bukit Aman CID team to assist investigations.

The Santubong Keadilan Youth chief was detained at the International Departure Hall of Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Sepang. – Bernama