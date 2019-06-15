Haziq expected to be released on police bail

KUCHING: Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz, who has claimed to be one of the two individuals in a viral sex video, is expected to be released on police bail today (June 15).

His lawyer Ramesh Sivakumar said he was informed by the investigating officer (IO) that Haziq, who was arrested yesterday was brought to the Batu 9 Cheras police station earlier.

Haziq is presently at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

Ramesh was quoted by The Star as saying that Haziq won’t be remanded and will be given police bail.

On Friday, Bukit Aman CID director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed confirmed that Haziq was arrested at the international departure hall of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

His destination was said to be Manila.

In a statement, Huzir said: “The investigation will be conducted under Section 292 (sale of obscene material), 504 (intent to provoke breach of peace) and 377B (carnal intercourse against nature) of the Penal Code, as well as Section 233 Multimedia and Communication Act 1998.”

Haziq was arrested yesterday at KLIA at around 5.30pm.