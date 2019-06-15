I leave investigation fully to authorities – Azmin

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister of Economic Affairs Datuk Seri Azmin Ali leaves it fully to the police to investigate comprehensively on the viraling of a pornographic video linked to him and Keadilan Santubong Youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz recently.

The Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) deputy president, who promised to give his full commitment to the investigation, also hoped that the investigation process was not disturbed by any quarters.

“I have given my full commitment and I hope nobody disturbs them (in their investigation), let them do their jobs,’’ he said.

He said this when met by reporters after a Bukit Antarabangsa Mosque Aidilfitri ‘Akrab’ function here today which was also attended by renowned singer Datuk Siti Nurhaliza Taruddin and husband, Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Jiwa.

Mohamed Azmin said that, to date, police had yet to call him to help in investigation but had taken the statement of his assistant Muhammad Hilman Idham, yesterday (June 14) and would be continued on Monday (June 17).

On the urgings of several quarters who wanted him to rest from his duty as minister to give room to the investigation over the video, Mohamed Azmin said he would continue his duty in the government and as leader of Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“I remain focused on delivering as the Minister of Economic Affairs. I am here to support the Prime Minister, and we will continue to move forward to deliver to the people.

“They have been together with me and I am happy that many people came forward to show their support…I think the mandate was so huge..it is our duty as leaders in PH to stick to the new policy, new approach, new politics, this is what we should defend,” he said. – Bernama