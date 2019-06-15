Kuching police chief denies cops forcefully entered Abdul Aziz’s house

KUCHING: Kuching district police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani has denied that police had forcefully entered the house of Abdul Aziz Ibrahim, father to Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz on Thursday (June 13).

In a statement yesterday, Awang Din said they received a directive from the Classified Crime Investigation Unit (USJT) in Bukit Aman to locate Haziq and his family members and record their statements.

He further said that the directive was given after a police report was lodged at the Kajang district police headquarters in Selangor. However, he did not give any details about the report.

“Kuching district police headquarters affirms that the investigation was carried out in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and denies that there was any element of abuse of power,” he said.

Abdul Aziz had lodged a police report at 1.13am yesterday claiming that his house was broken into by a group of men who claimed to be policemen from Bukit Aman.

Awang Din said in the incident, five police personnel went to the house around 5.20pm to locate the whereabouts of Haziq.

The police made up of two senior officers and three junior officers while assuming that someone was home as a car was parked in its porch.

“The police personnel called out to the occupants of the house for a few minutes to open the gates.

“However, nobody showed up and they decided to open the gate that was left unlocked and walked to the front door,” said Awang Din.

At the front door, the police continued to call out to the house occupants and the door was finally open by Abdul Aziz himself.

“One of the senior police officers introduced himself by showing his police identification card and told him (Abdul Aziz) of their intention of coming to the house,” he added.

All five police personnel, said Awang Din, were then invited to enter the house by Abdul Aziz, his wife and his sister-in-law who later gave them their full cooperation in the investigation.

The family, he added, also gave permission to the police to check the house to see if Haziq was inside.

“The police also recorded a statement from Abdul Aziz under Section 112 of the Criminal Procedure Code inside the house,” he added.He further added that the case will be investigated under Section 377B, Section 504 and Section 292 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communication and Multimedia Commission Act 1998.