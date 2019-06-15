Lokman Adam, Gobalakrishnan released on police bail

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam and MIC member N. Gobalakrishnan who were arrested Thursday have been released on police bail.

Selangor CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat in a statement said both of them were released at 7am yesterday after the police concluded their initial investigation. Lokman was arrested at 6,45 pm on Thursday for obstructing public officers from discharging their duties and using abusive language against the police when they went to search his house in Kajang Hillpark.

Gobalakrishnan, who was at the house, was also arrested.

Lokman had earlier (June 13) given a statement to the police over the sex videos implicating Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali. — Bernama