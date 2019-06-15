More parking lots for Sabah Women and Children Hospital

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Health and People’s Wellbeing Ministry and Federal Health Ministry are working together to create more parking spaces at the Sabah Women and Children Hospital (HWKKS).

Health Ministry secretary general Datuk Seri Dr Chen Chaw Min said the parking matter had come up within his two-day working visit in Sabah and suggestions would be considered for future implementation by the ministry.

“We also discussed about the parking issue. So, YB Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister (Datuk Frankie Poon) will help because there is an empty land owned by the state government where if we get additional space, will add more than 200 parking spaces and this will make it easy for patients to come and park their cars,” he said when met by reporters during the secretary general and state minister’s official working visit to HWKKS in Likas here yesterday.

“We also received a suggestion to make a multistorey car park, where land at the hospital is already available. We accept suggestions and the best one will be implemented in the future,” added Chen.

Regarding the application to add more new equipment for the available space in HWKKS, Chen said the Ministry would go through all requests according to priority.

He said the equipment at the hospital, which also treats patients from Limbang, Lawas and Labuan, can still be used and had only been used in the past five years.

“We follow priority because there are still more hospitals like in Johor Bharu that needs this (new equipment). So, we will take into consideration. There is no problem, only time. We will add when we get allocation from the Finance Ministry,” he said.

Meanwhile, Poon said the state ministry was looking forward to continuous future cooperation with the federal ministry, especially on streamlining and ironing out issues related to the federal and state government.