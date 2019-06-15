Police expected to hold Haziq for further investigation

KUCHING: The fate of PKR Santubong youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz remains uncertain as police are unable to confirm if he will be granted police bail today.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said in a statement after Haziq’s arrest today that the latter would be investigated under Section 292 (sale of obscene material), Section 504 (intent to provoke breach of peace) and Section 377B (carnal intercourse against nature) of the Penal Code, as well as Section 233 of the Multimedia and Communication Act 1998.

“We (police) cannot confirm that Haziq will be granted police bail today,” said Huzir when contacted today.

Earlier, it was reported in The Star that Haziq’s lawyer, Ramesh Sivakumar, said he was informed by an investigating officer (IO) that Haziq would not be remanded and be released on police bail today.

Haziq was arrested at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) departure hall at around 5.30pm on June 14 and was brought to the Batu 9 Cheras police station for questioning. It is also believed that Haziq was waiting to board a flight to Manila, in the Philippines.

On Wednesday (June 12), he had publicly confessed that he and a man who resembles a federal minister were the two men in sex video clips that were released a day earlier.

So far, the federal minister has strongly denied the accusations, calling it a nefarious plot to assassinate his reputation and character in an attempt to destroy his political career.

Deputy Primary Industries Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Akin has also suspended Haziq – his private secretary – for not replying to a show cause letter after being absent since Tuesday (June 11).

Shamsul Iskandar also told The Star that he was questioned for nearly five hours by the police on June 14 at the Melaka Contingent police headquarters over the scandal.