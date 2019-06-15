Police yet to contact me on video – Azmin

SHAH ALAM: Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said yesterday that police had yet to contact him on the sex video issue.

“I understand my political secretary Muhammad Hilman Idham lodged a police report on this case this morning (Friday morning) and for me that is good enough,” he said.

Asked on police arresting Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam and MIC member N. Gobalakrishnan for allegedly being involved in spreading the video, Mohamed Azmin said; “Arrests?… I don’t interfere in police work, I take it that they have a duty to investigate.”

“…and whatever action is taken by the police, I am confident it will be based on professionalism to ensure the investigation process (on the spread of the video) proceeds smoothly,” Mohamed Azmin, who is also PKR deputy president, told reporters after attending Selangor State Secretary Datuk Mohd Amin Ahmad Ahya’s Aidilfitri open house here.

Also present was Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari.

Lokman and Gobalakrishnan were released at 7am yesterday after being quizzed by police.

Meanwhile, asked about calls from several quarters for him to step down as minister and from his party (pending investigations into the sex video case), the Gombak MP and assemblyman for Bukit Antarabangsa declined to comment on it.

The video clip allegedly showing Azmin in sex acts with a man went viral on social media this week.

Mohamed Azmin has categorically denied it is him in the video and that it was the work of people with a sinister conspiracy to tarnish his image and destroy his political career. — Bernama