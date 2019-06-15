Relevant policies needed to face natural disasters – Jenifer

PENAMPANG: Concerted efforts are needed to face natural disasters, and by implementing relevant policies where natural resources are concerned.

It’s high time for policies to be put in place to ensure systematic and organised development, especially in disaster-prone areas, said Assistant Minister of Education and Innovation Jenifer Lasimbang.

“It’s time to talk about policies in hill cutting and earthmoving because Penampang is a fast growing residential area, but placement is not very organised. It’s time to ensure there are policies in place,” she said, in light of recent flash floods and landslides as a result of heavy rain.

“There are currently 200 acres of terracing at the upper part of the Kibambangan River and we know that it’s immediately going to affect us. We’re not planting enough trees and there’s not as much paddy cultivation nowadays, so the structure of the soil has changed. Concerted effort is needed to deal with these issues and we have to work together,”

said Jenifer, who is also Moyog assemblywoman.

She said Majlis Pengurusan Komuniti Kampung (MPKK) in the respective villages should establish a committee to look into matters of land use in each village.

The government would not be able to manage it overall, she explained, thus requiring effort at the grassroots.

“Each village has its own area and different surfaces, as well as land ownership. By establishing a committee at the village level, everybody would be in charge of their own area. This would then make it easier for us to look into how land is used in each village,” she said.

According to Jenifer, areas most affected by flash floods and landslides this time around include Sugud, Limbanak and Rampazan.

This time, she said, natural disaster victims no longer want assistance in the form of food or necessities, but rather in terms of cleaning their houses and areas affected.

“We are now in the midst of getting funds as well as support from volunteers, to help disaster victims. The next thing we need to do is assess at risk areas and mark them.

“As for landslides, they are mostly caused by poor slope maintenance, especially where housing is involved. Some areas did not undergo proper soil testing prior to development, which resulted in sinking foundations.

“Meanwhile, a lot of hill cutting is also happening and new residential developments are cropping up with drainage systems that are not systematic. This is happening not only in Penampang but in Kota Kinabalu as well. We’re working very hard to make sure the mitigation plan is complete.

“Now, we will continue to monitor the disaster situation because it will continue to rain for about another week. Hopefully, people will be on alert,” she said.