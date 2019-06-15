Retired police officer publishes memoir

MIRI: A retired police officer who fought pirates, communist insurgents and criminals is sharing his three decades of experience in a memoir.

“A Police Officer’s Story: 34 years And 5 Months” tells the journey of retired police superintendent, Leo Ha Thiam Luke, with insights on his tour of duty and a glimpse of Sarawak’s history.

“It’s about my life in the Sarawak Constabulary (SC) and Royal Malaysia Police (RMP). I joined SC on Jan 1, 1957 as a Probationary Inspector and retired prematurely from RMP on May 31, 1991 as Superintendent of Police – Commanding Officer of the 18th Battalion of Police Field Force (PFF). I served in Rascom – Rajang Area Security Command as Staff Officer Border Scouts till 1976. I also served in the CID and general duty.

“In the 80s I was back in the PFF,” Ha said when met on Wednesday.

He was met after the handing over of RM5,000 government grant from Pujut assemblyman, Dr Ting Tiong Choon to Palliative Care Association Miri, where Ha was a volunteer.

He said his late brother Superintendent of Police Nathan Ha Thiam Shoon who wrote a book about his life in the force encouraged him to write his memoir which took two years to complete.

“There were four of us brothers in the police force. My book is like telling my children and grandchildren about my experience,” said Ha, a member of the Society of English Writers Northern Zone Sarawak (Soswe), adding that the 433-page book is available at Belle Bookstore here while 1,000 copies had been donated to charity.

“This book from a retired police officer point of view is good as frequently the police are misunderstood. I have not finished reading the book but I will,” said Dr Ting.