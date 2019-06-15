Total Orang Asli patient increase to 112 people as yesterday

GUA MUSANG: The total number of Orang Asli from the Batek tribe who were infected with a mysterious illness, increased by nine more people to 112 who were admitted to hospitals, compared to 103 people on Thursday.

Kelantan Health Director Dr Zaini Hussin said four patients were still being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), with one at Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital (HRPZII) and the other three at Kuala Krai Hospital (HKK).

“Meanwhile, 48 patients were placed in normal wards at HKK and Gua Musang Hospital (HGM), while 19 more were placed at the Orang Asli Health Homestay (RIKA). The balance of 41 patients had received outpatient treatment,” he said in a statement here today.

Dr. Zaini said the statistics only involved two confirmed deaths and did not involve 12 other deaths.

The Orang Asli community from the Batek tribe had drawn attention after 14 people were reported to have died in the village of Kuala Koh since May due to a mysterious disease.

Two of the bodies were examined by the authorities, who said the deaths were caused by pneumonia. – Bernama