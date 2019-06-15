Two-year-old girl dies after left in car for three hours

LAHAD DATU: A two-year-old girl, the youngest of four siblings, died after being left inside a car for almost three hours from 1pm while it was parked outside of their house in Taman Aman 1 on Wednesday.

District police chief ACP Nasri Mansor yesterday said the girl’s mother, a 31-year-old housewife, found her daughter frothing at the mouth at 3.45pm.

He said that prior to the incident, the mother went to fetch her older children, aged 10 and nine, from their school, SK Lahad Datu 4.

After she arriving home she parked her Perodua Bezza near their house and got off the car, followed by her first and second children.

She later asked her eldest child to bring the victim out of the car.

“Afher that the mother went to the first floor of their house to pray, and then fell asleep. At about 3.45pm, she went downstairs with her husband to eat.

“She later called the victim’s name but there was no answer. She then searched all over the house but failed to find the victim. She went out and search for the victim in the compound of their neighbour’s house,” he said.

Nasri said she failed to find the victim in the neighbour’s house, and went to her car and found the victim lying on the backside, unconscious and her mouth full of bubbles.

She told her husband to unlock the car and took the victim and rushed her to the Lahad Datu Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to Nasri, following the incident, the victim’s body was sent for a post-mortem which confirmed that the girl died of heat and burns.

After the incident, police detained the victim’s mother to facilitate investigation under Section 304A of the Penal Code, he added.