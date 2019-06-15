Wong still grieves for son’s death, apologises for not attending festivities during Gawai, Raya

KUCHING: Minister of International Trade and E-Commerce Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh has extended his apologies for not being able to attend festive open houses and activities hosted by various local dignitaries recently.

This is because the Second Finance Minister lost his son Datuk Andrew Wong during the celebration of Lunar New Year early this year, said a statement here today.

Soon Koh expressed his gratitude towards all the invitations during the Gawai Dayak and Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations early this month.

Even though the Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president was not able to attend all open houses, he did pay calls on Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg as well as attended some selected community-based activities.

Soon Koh thanked all individuals who have shown their concern and he hoped that people would understand why he could not make it to some of the celebrations.

Although he was unable to attend most open house events and activities, Soon Koh, who is Bawang Assan assemblyman, would continue to diligently fulfill his duties as the elected representative and his obligation as the State Cabinet minister, the statement concluded.