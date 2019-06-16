Allocation of income from tourism tax to the states will continue, says Lim

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Allocating income from tourism tax to the states will be continued where 50 per cent of the income would be given back to the states as promised by the government, said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

He said the allocation for the tourism tax in 2019 was expected to be given to every state in the first quarter of 2020.

“We fulfill our promises, unlike the previous government which make promises but did not fulfill them…the 2018 tourism tax collection had been paid early this year and the payment would be continued every year,” he told reporters after attending the Penang DAP Aidilfitri Open House, here yesterday.

He said Penang received the second highest tourism tax allocation amounting to RM10 million behind Sabah which received RM12 million.

“In paying the tourism tax payment to each state, we follow the same process, that is, the federal government will pay back 50 per cent of the tax collected in each state,” he said.

Tourism tax is the tax collected from foreign tourists which is RM10 per night on foreign tourists staying at registered hotels.

In the report in March, besides Sabah and Penang, the payment of 50 per cent of the revenue from tourism tax was also received by Selangor (amounting to RM10.3 million), Johor (RM7.99 million), Pahang (RM7.86 million), Melaka (RM5.35 million), Kedah (RM5.08 million), Sarawak (RM2.58 million), Negeri Sembilan (RM2.47 million), Perak (RM1.25 million), Terengganu (RM1.03 million), Kelantan (RM150,000) and Perlis (RM20,000).

Meanwhile, Lim who is also DAP secretary-general, reminded all Penang state assemblymen to continue their efforts in giving the best service to the people.

“Although the administration in Penang had entered the third term, we cannot be too engrossed with the existing support and all public complaints must be seriously attended to.

“I wish to remind all elected representatives here to be serious in carrying out their tasks so that the party would continue to be strong,” he said.

Earlier, Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Steven Sim, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, Deputy Chief Minister 1, Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman and Penang assemblymen joined the thousands of people of various races in celebrating the Penang DAP Open House at the Ng Yam Huat Hall, here. — Bernama