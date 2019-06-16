Beluran collision claims life of local Chinese man

BELURAN: A 61-year-old man lost his life when the Toyota Hilux pick-up truck he was travelling in went out of control when avoiding a collision with a motorcycle at Km 41, Beluran-Telupid Road here Friday at about 10.30am.

Wong Si Choon, who was a passenger in the pick-up, was pronounced dead at the scene of accident, while the 44-year-old driver and the motorcycle rider were injured and sent to Beluran Hospital for treatment.

According to the Beluran district police chief Superintendent Kasim Muda, early investigation revealed that the collision happened when the Toyota Hilux was attempting to overtake the motorcycle, but the motorcycle suddenly turned right into a junction.

“The Hilux driver then tried to avoid hitting the motorcycle and lost control at the wheel as it overturned and hit a banana tree,” Kasim said.

He said both the driver of the Hilux and the motorcycle rider were not suspected to have been drunk during the incident. However, their blood samples were taken to the Chemical Department for examination.

“The case is still under investigation under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he added.