Damaged road sections need urgent repair

MARUDI: The relevant authorities are called upon to conduct repair works on several sections of the Miri-Marudi Road for the safety of road users.

According to a local activist Hii Tiong Huat, about 20 sections of the road are found to be damaged and in need of urgent repair.

“The tar-sealed road looks like it cannot hold any longer. Collapsed surfaces are everywhere. Repair works must be done without any delay.

“The 44km Miri-Marudi Road is also quite narrow and the markings on the road surface are fading fast.

“There are also many heavy vehicles such as those carrying fresh oil palm fruit bunches using the road,” said Hii via a press statement received here yesterday, adding that lateral visibility at road junctions was rather poor.

“There is a need to install convex mirror to prevent any accident.”

Hii also called upon the relevant authorities to trim or cut down the oil palm trees at the road junctions to improve visibility.