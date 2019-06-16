Hajiji attends Aidilfitri open houses in Beaufort

BEAUFORT: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Sabah chief coordinator Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor, who is also Sulaman assemblyman, attended the Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house hosted by Beaufort MP, Datuk Hajah Azizah Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Mohd. Dun, at Dewan Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Mohd Dun Banir, Beaufort, yesterday.

Azizah is also Sabah Bersatu Srikandi chief.

Also present were Klias assemblyman Datuk Isnin Haji Aliasnih, who is also Beaufort Bersatu protem chief, Lumadan assemblyman Matbali Musah, who is also Sipitang Bersatu protem division chief, Persatuan Bisaya Bersatu Sabah (PBBS) president Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Lajim Haji Ukin, USIA president Datuk Haji Sairin Karno, as well as other Bersatu, Srikandi, Armada leaders and community leaders.

Hajiji also presented a contribution of Duit Raya to 20 orphans during the event.

Meanwhile, Hajiji together with other Bersatu elected representatives and leaders also attended the open house hosted by Lajim at Kampung Kaundo Kebatu, Beaufort.

Speaking at the event, Hajiji said the Aidilfitri open house was a practice which had became a tradition of the people to strengthen further relationship, collaboration and unity among them.

The former State Local Government and Housing Minister also presented Bersatu membership cards to the successful members during the event.