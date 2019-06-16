Hasil Bumi officers inspect Tawau gold mining site

TAWAU: An inspection team of nine officers from the State Hasil Bumi Department was given a briefing on the gold mining operations at the site located in Balung Cocos, Bukit Mantri, about 30km away from the Tawau Airport on Thursday.

The inspection team led by secretary Mohd Jasmin Juplin, chief of mining section Stephen Moligan and other officers were briefed by Datuk Lo Fui Ming, the managing director of Wullersdorf Resources Sdn Bhd, a company listed with KLSE with a paid-up capital of over RM800 million, with 4,000 over shareholders mostly Malaysians and Sabahan, Hong Kong, Singaporeans and overseas.

Lo in his briefing said the permit was obtained in September 2018 and the mining operation had been going on for nine months and the company paid over RM600,000 in royalty.

He said the mining operations are environmentally friendly as the area being mined currently does not exceed 10 percent of the total 2,000 acres of land, and the site clearing includes tree cutting only for the site purpose while other trees are untouched.

Waste water would be stored, treated and reused, he said, adding only two mining companies in Malaysia are doing this as it is very costly.

Lo said the company had complied with and adhered to all the rules and regulations set by Mineral and Geoscience Department, Land and Survey Department, Environmental Impact Assessment, PDRM, Health Department, Hasil Bumi, Forestry Department, NGO, all 24 authorities as well as the international mining standard.

He assured the mining operations are legal as the licence was issued by the State Government and Federal Government.

He added that all mining operations at the site are transparent.