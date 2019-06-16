Hospital seeks elderly patient’s next-of-kin

KUCHING: Sibu Hospital is looking for the next-of-kin of an Iban senior citizen Tenggau Jalin, 70, who was found unconscious by the roadside on June 12.

Ever since she was warded in hospital, no one has visited her at Female Ward 22 in Sibu Hospital.

Based on her identification, she is from Sungai Pasai Sibu and has two children, Lim Yin Hua and Patrick who live in Sibu.

Those who know her are advised to contact medical social work officer Nur Athirah Rawi at 084-238818 or Sibu Hospital (Female Ward 22) at 084-343333 ext 5210 immediately.