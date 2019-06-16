Is RM1 million enough?

Let’s face it, everybody wants to be a millionaire. Crossing the million-ringgit mark seems to be THE standard to achieve.

That’s what your parents have told you and what you and your friends talk about – the places you would go to and the things you would have bought if you had a million ringgit to spare.

But in the context of retirement, is merely crossing the threshold from a six to seven figure sum enough?

This article aims to find out if RM1,000,000 would be enough for the average household in Malaysia.

We start by first establishing the classification of a millionaire for our analysis. The conventional idea would be to take the person’s entire net worth into consideration. Net worth is the total of all the person’s assets minus the total of all his liabilities.

And that, by definition, includes the value of the person’s primary residence (the home that the person is living in right now). To give a ballpark figure, a house alone could be worth somewhere between RM700,000 to RM800,000 – assuming it has been fully paid off.

However, the figure means nothing if the person is unable to tap into the market value of his house – unless he sells it! So for the purpose of this article, RM1,000,000 would be in the value of a person’s investable assets.

This would include cash in bank accounts, existing investments and funds held in retirement accounts like the EPF (Employee Provident Fund) and PRS (Private Retirement Scheme).

Calculating RM 1million’s worth in retirement

Here’s the case of a newly-retired couple; Sam and Diana with RM1,000,000 in investable assets.

Assuming both live on to the age of 80, while pegging the investment rate of return and inflation rate, both at five per cent per annum, we find that the couple should be in a position to spend RM4,500 a month until the end, which is 20 years from now.

Here are the breakdown of the assumed factors involved:

• Current age (and Retirement age) at 60 years old

• Expected lifespan of 20 years

• Current investment of RM1,000,000

• Investment rate of return at five per cent per annum

• Inflation rate at five per cent per annum

• Using a financial calculator, anticipated withdrawal is at RM4,167 per month

The question is, do you think RM4,167 a month is enough?

Khazanah Research Institute and the Department of Statistics studied the average Malaysian household expenditure for a research paper called State of the Households 2018.

They found that in 2016, the average household expenditure was RM4,033 per month. However, the study cautioned that due to different spending patterns and locations, different households may experience different expenditure levels.

A monthly figure of close to RM4,000 is too high you say? Fair enough, but to attempt to peg a more accurate list and total amount of expenses to our case study will likely need another several pages of detailed analysis and assumptions.

For now, let’s stick to the RM4,033 figure. Besides that, it is always better to over-estimate than to underestimate your expenses or liabilities.

What does this tell you? Well, Sam and Diana’s monthly spending ability of RM4,167 evidently exceeds the RM4,033 figure. Does it prove that RM1 million is truly enough? Well, maybe not so fast.

Here are a few reasons for the couple to consider:

1) Big unexpected expenses such as medical expenses. Unfortunately, this is the reality that all of us face as we age – there tend to be more visits to the hospital. If Sam and Diana are not covered by medical insurance, hospital bills can add up. Bills that come up to five-figure sums are not uncommon.

2) Assuming there are no lifestyle changes, some retirees may want to travel more now that they are in their golden years. Travel expenses will take up quite a fair bit off their nest egg.

Conclusion

Granted there are a lot of other factors to consider and long list of assumptions to be made. We reiterate that actual spending and inflation rate are different across families and households due to their lifestyle and spending habits.

In reality, these are much more complicated. The investment rate of return of the retirement portfolio, savings rate of families before they retire, amongst other things, all play a crucial part. A seemingly small difference of 1 per cent can make a huge difference.

In short, within the context of this article, RM1 million may indeed be enough for Sam and Diana if nothing out of the ordinary happens. But what if the couple finds themselves short of retirement funds if something unexpected indeed springs out?

Find out more in our next article.

Areca Capital is a niche Malaysian fund management company. We are a firm believer in the advisory-based approach towards investing. For any enquiries, contact 03-79563111 or by email at [email protected]