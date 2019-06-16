Kolej Tun Datu Tuanku Haji Bujang gets new van

MIRI: Kolej Tun Datu Tuanku Haji Bujang has a brand new van now for school activities that require transportation.

The 14-seater vehicle was presented by the parent-teacher association (PTA) during the school’s ‘Teacher’s Day 2019’ celebration on Friday.

According to PTA chairman Basil Thomas, the RM133,000.38 van was paid for in cash from funds raised by members over the past two years.

“For the time being, the maintenance of the vehicle is the responsibility of the PTA. Only after the logo of Ministry of Education Malaysia has been put on, then the maintenance and fuel would be borne by the school. The van is perfect for bringing students to co-curricular activities and competitions,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kolej Tun Datu Tuanku Haji Bujang principal Hashimah Abang Zen said she was overwhelmed by the PTA’s initiative in raising fund to buy the van.

“Without the support and help from the PTA, school management might not have been so smooth,” she said.

On the Teacher’s Day celebration, Hashimah regarded the day as ‘a gentle reminder to teachers to be grateful for what they have’.

The main focus of our livelihood is our students.

“Thus we have to be grateful to all the students for giving us the opportunity to be their teachers. I would also like to take this opportunity to remind myself and other teachers here about our responsibility in this school. I am urging teachers to continue working and take this golden opportunity to develop their potential while teaching here.

“The students here all have great potential and so do the teachers – thus we need to equally realise the potential within ourselves,” she said.

Those attending the celebration yesterday were treated to a host of exciting performances by the students that included choral speaking, a ‘haka’ dance and a choir.

It also hosted lucky draws and the presentation of Teacher’s Day awards.

Kolej Tun Datu Tuanku Haji Bujang PTA vice-chairman Mohd Farez Samin was also present.