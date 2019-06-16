Membakut flood situation improves with only nine out of 100 evacuees left

KOTA KINABALU: The situation in flood-hit areas in the sub-district of Membakut has improved, with only nine victims of the 100 evacuees were still at the evacuation centre by 7pm yesterday.

The Sabah Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), in a statement here yesterday, said the victims comprising four adults, four children and one baby were at the Membakut Multipurpose Hall.

“These evacuees are from three families and the other victims have been allowed to return home after the flood situation improved in their respective areas,” the statement said.

Earlier yesterday, APM reported that 100 flood victims from 37 families in Membakut were evacuated as of 4.20 pm.

It said the victims comprised 53 adults, 44 children and three babies who were moved to the Membakut Multi-Purpose Hall.

“The flood victims were from 11 villages who are affected by the floods from yesterday,” said the statement.

The affected villages were Kg Lumantak, Kg Baitam, Kg Sinoko, Kg Bambamgan, Kg Baru, Kg Kayai, Kg Lampijas, Kg Jambatan Baru, Kg Baitam Laut, Kg Baitam Baru and Kg Papas.

Beaufort police chief DSP Azmir Bin Abd. Razak said the affected flood victims, comprising 24 men, 29 women, 21 boys and 24 girls, are currently taking shelter at the Membakut community centre that was converted into a temporary evacuation flood centre since Friday.

The water in Beaufort rivers is on a warning level at 6.24m, while the weather in Beaufort is clear.

Azmir, however, said the 98 families would return home today (Sunday) as the flood situation in Beaufort had started to ease off.

Besides APM, personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department, police, Beaufort district office, health office, and Welfare Services Department will also monitor the floods.