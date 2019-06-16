Ministry asked to urgently improve Kapit Hospital

KAPIT: The Ministry of Health has been called on to urgently upgrade Kapit Hospital.

In making the call, Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sungai Kapit chairman Teng Mee Hieng said the lack of facilities and resident specialists at the hospital have forced over 100 patients to be referred to Sibu Hospital every month.

“On average, two or three cases a day are being referred to Sibu. This is very sad because the journey from Kapit to Sibu by boat is at least three hours followed by another hour of ambulance ride,” he told a press conference recently.

Teng pointed out that those hours could mean life or death for patients.

“It is not only losing the vital hours to receive vital healthcare, but also very costly and inconvenient for both patients and family members who accompany the sick to Sibu Hospital,” he said.

“If only Kapit Hospital had the facilities and personnel, then it could solve the problem.”

Teng, who is also Kapit Hospital Visitors’ Board treasurer, said most of the wards are crowded, with conditions especially critical at the Accident and Emergency Department due to space constraint.

“The situation is undesirable and detrimental to the well-being of patients because many patients could be facing serious medical conditions and require immediate treatment.

“The hospital is in the process of expanding its services by bringing in more specialists in major wards such as surgical, orthopaedics, etc, in order to not compromise patient care and treatment,” he said.

He added that the lack of parking spaces in the hospital compound is also an issue that seems far from being resolved.