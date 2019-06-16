Miri police smash armed robbery gang with arrest of three suspects

MIRI: Police believed they had crippled an armed robbery gang with the arrest of three suspects at three different locations here on Friday.

The suspects, all locals aged 25, 31 and 37, were detained in connection with robbery, theft and break-in cases which occurred since January this year.

District police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah in a statement yesterday said acting on information, a Crime Investigation Department (CID) team nabbed the first suspect, 31, at a house in Tudan Phase 3 around 3.20am for suspected involvement in a recent armed robbery case.

“The CID team also seized a machete, four helmets, a jacket, a coverall, a guitar and a motorcycle during the operation.

“With the arrest, police believed they had solved four robbery cases involving convenience stores and a mini mart,” said Lim.

The first suspect then led police to Jalan Dato Permaisuri in Permyjaya where they arrested the second suspect,37, at 4am.

“The third suspect, 25, was detained at a house in Jalan Maigold in Senadin around 5.10am where they also seized a Perodua Axia,” he added. Lim believed with the arrest of the three suspects, police had solved at least 11 crime cases reported in the city between Jan and June this year.