KUCHING: A man in his 20’s was rushed to the Sarawak General Hospital with burnt injuries on his chest and hands caused by a mobile phone which exploded near him around 1pm yesterday.

The victim from Desa Wira is believed to have been charging the mobile on his bed when it suddenly exploded.

According to sources, the victim was rushed to hospital by an ambulance where he is now warded at the Red Zone for treatment.