More men defying stereotypes by taking up nursing

KUCHING: More men are entering the profession of nursing, defying the gender stereotypes of old.

Like most young men, Mohd Amirul Fadzly Zainal, Ssekimpi Denis, Muhammad Ahfizi Juraimi, Hoe Ming Jun and Mohd Khairul Rizal Ab Ghapar enjoy sports in their free time, but they opted to pursue a diploma or degree in nursing at Nilai University; breaking away from convention.

Inspired to contribute and care

All of them have been inspired by the experiences shared by their lecturers or family members.

Denis, an international student pursuing the Bachelor of Nursing (Hons), was inspired by his mother, who has been a nurse in the United Kingdom for about three decades.

With a heart to care, he is actively helping in community health clinics, whenever he returns home during the semester break.

Hoe, a first-year student in Diploma of Nursing at Nilai University, was active in the Red Cross Society when he was in school.

Even then, he felt inclined to serve and care for the sick.

His sister, who is a qualified nurse, encouraged him to follow her footsteps.

She told him about the Diploma of Nursing offered at Nilai University.

After he observed his sister caring for his late grandmother, he felt that possessing the right medical knowledge and skills to do so are admirable.

More so, nursing is a noble profession.

He intends to specialise as an emergency nurse because he would like to be the first in line to help save a life.

“Also, as an emergency nurse, you will always need to be on your toes, because you will need to act quickly with the right knowledge at your fingertips,” said Hoe.

Rizal, Fizi, and Amirul will be completing their Diploma of Nursing soon.

These young men joined nursing because their parents encouraged them to do so.

“My father told me to find out about the diploma of nursing offered at Nilai University.

“When I was studying in my first year, I wanted to give up. However, I persevered because of my family’s support and encouragement. One of the most rewarding insights about my journey is that I believe that we should treat our patients like our family members,” said Fizi.

“I enrolled in the Diploma of Nursing because my mother hoped that one of her children will be in the medical field.

“After studying the diploma in nursing and doing my practical in hospitals, I started to enjoy and appreciate my duties and responsibilities as a nurse,” said Amirul.

Affordable Fees

Amirul, Fizi, Rizal, and Hoe enrolled in the Diploma of Nursing at Nilai University which offers affordable fees.

Denis and Rizal also said the School of Nursing at Nilai University is equipped with the right facilities and the lecturers are open to receive any feedback.

In August 2010, the Malaysian Nursing Board announced new regulations which increased nursing entry requirements.

Besides affordable fees, the Nursing School at Nilai University strictly adheres to the conditions imposed by the Nursing Board of Malaysia and guides students meticulously on nursing protocol as well as procedures.

Personal reflection and development

The knowledge and skills gained throughout their course can apply to one’s own and career life.

Denis said during his degree programme, he learned about human psychology and this has broadened his understanding of human behaviour.

Amirul and Rizal, who are both final year students in the Diploma of Nursing, said that the knowledge acquired in nursing has helped them to handle their work stress, priorities, and, importantly, to distinguish between personal and work issues.

Denis emphasised that as a nurse, caring for his patients is always at the forefront.

The core subjects that students undertake in the Bachelor of Nursing (Hons) include basic medical and behavioural science, nursing science, and research and statistics.

It also requires students to undergo clinical practice where they will learn about clinical reasoning skills and consequently, their ability to manage at risk patients.

The high fidelity human simulators facilitate the learning process to discuss, evaluate, analyse, and reflect upon a given condition after a series of clinical practices.

Lecturers at Nilai University use English as the only medium in delivering lectures.

The lecturers and CI encourage students to voice their opinions and feedback in English.

This requirement stretches students to give their feedback using the English language.

If students intend to venture overseas, their ability to articulate their reasoning in English will be priceless.

Demand for nurses on the rise

An article published in January 2017 showed that although the ratio of nurses to the population has increased tremendously, the demand for nurses is still high, and Malaysia may require 130,000 nurses by 2020.

With the growth in medical tourism, Malaysia’s ageing population, and also a steady outflow of nurses overseas, the demand for nurses will not stifle soon.

Nursing will be a stable career pathway with a variety of options once students graduate from either a diploma or degree in nursing, coupled with several years of work experience.

Fizi plans to branch into the area of occupational safety in another industry after acquiring the right expertise.

He feels that the career prospects are bountiful once he has gained the knowledge, skills, and experience.

“I have always wanted to be in the medical field since I am from the science stream.

“My parents encouraged me to be a nurse because of the vast employment opportunities locally and abroad. My ambition is to work in the operating theatre,” explained Rizal.

“When I am a qualified nurse, I could serve in the military or the commercial sectors,” said Amirul.

“I would advise other students who want to pursue nursing to be proud of their ambition and stand tall because being a nurse is a noble profession, regardless of your gender,” Rizal added.

Heal with your heart and mind

