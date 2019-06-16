Nancy says Haziq never worked for her

KUCHING: Batang Sadong MP Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri has clarified that PKR Santubong branch youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz, who claimed to be one of the two individuals in a viral sex video, was neither her staff nor ever worked in her purported legal firm.

According to her, Haziq was only an intern under the Perdana Leadership programme attached to her ministry when she was the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department.

“These are some stories that were being cooked up by some people on Facebook who wanted to sensationalised the issue saying that he (Haziq) was my staff and had worked in my purported firm.

“He was only an intern when I was the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department before, and never been my staff in a so called firm belonging to me.

“I am only running a my Parliamentary Office here,” said Nancy when met at Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Minister, Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah’s Hari Raya Open House at Penview Convention Centre (PCC) here today.

Nancy was responding to allegations made by the netizens in the social media that the man in a viral sex video, had worked with her before in a firm purportedly belong to her.

“If anybody said that he was with my firm, I never had a firm. I am only running my parliamentary office… I don’t have a firm,” she said.

Recently, Primary Industries Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin said Haziq, who is his principal private secretary, had never been a member of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB).

According to him, Haziq had once served as a Perdana Fellow intern for Nancy when she was Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department during the previous administration, but never joined the party.