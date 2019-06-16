No discrimination in providing public infrastructure — Rep

MIRI: There is no element of discrimination when it comes to the provision of public infrastructure and amenities for the people, especially those living in rural villages and longhouses.

In giving this assurance, Lambir assemblyman Ripin Lamat said all projects slated for and requested by the people would be implemented in stages.

“Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is the chief minister for all.

“Thus, there is no discrimination in the provision of development projects as the Sarawak government gives equal attention to any development project requested by the people, including the requests to improve and even build a new place of worship,” he told reporters here after officiating at the opening of the new community hall in Kampung Nelayan Kuala Bakam yesterday.

The event also included the official opening of the village’s Saints Peter and Paul Chapel.

Adding on, Ripin called upon the village safety and development committee (JKKK) to look after all the public amenities provided by the government for the area.

“There’s another community hall project in my constituency, which has reached completion but is yet to be handed to the JKKK.

“It’s very sad to see that the new hall has been badly vandalised – now it incurs an additional cost for repair works that the government has to bear. Thus, I want the respective JKKKs to take full responsibility in looking after these facilities and ensure that they would not suffer from any irresponsible act of vandalism.”

Later, the assemblyman announced an allocation of RM3,000 from his Minor Rural Project (MRP) grant for JKKK Kampung Nelayan Kuala Bakam, in addition to some approved funds for the chapel’s awning project.