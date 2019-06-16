Parliamentarian reaches out to bedridden youth

KUCHING: A bedridden youth in Kampung Bintawa Ulu here has received help from Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

The parliamentarian visited the youth and gave him a hospital bed, adult diapers and some cash to cover his medical expenses.

It is said that the youth had a tumour in his brain, and he had undergone surgery to remove it.

His condition has rendered him to become bedridden – he depends on tubal feeding for nourishment.

“I paid a house visit on the family to better understand the struggles faced by them. I was informed that he had been in a coma for a period of time – when he woke up, he had already lost a lot of bodily functions and needed to be cared for by others,” said Dr Yii, adding that the youth is currently being cared for by his parents.

The MP also noted that the youth did not have the necessary items needed to care for his condition.

“They (his parents) face some struggles in taking care of him, such as not having the proper equipment. He even lacked a proper hospital bed; prior to this, he had to sleep on an old mattress on the floor and this made it very hard to change or even feed him.

“His elderly parents also had no choice but to close down their small drinks stall in order to take care of their bedridden son,” said Dr Yii, who disclosed that he had met the youth and his family during a visit to Klinik Tanah Puteh a few days ago.

“The family claimed that it was ‘takdir’ (fate) for us to meet at the clinic that day. I am so grateful to have met the family and do the little part I could to help them. I would do my best to continue serving the people, especially the sick, poor and elderly individuals regardless of race, religion or background,” said Dr Yii.