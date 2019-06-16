PKR Disciplinary Board should probe into viral spread of sex video

KUALA LUMPUR: The PKR Disciplinary Board needs to investigate the culprit who masterminded the viral spread of the sex video linked to members of the party recently.

Minister of Economic Affairs Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said if PKR wants to stay relevant and accepted by the people, the party leadership must be bold to do something about the case.

“I’ve done my part…I’ve lodged a police report…let the authorities conduct the investigation freely without any intervention or any political statement from anybody because I want to ensure the process will be conducted in a professional and transparent manner,” he said.

Mohamed Azmin, who has been allegedly linked to the sex video, said this to reporters after attending the Gombak Setia constituency’s Aidilfitri do here today.

When asked on the move taken by several PKR leaders in giving their support to Santubung youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz who was also linked to the sex video, Mohamed Azmin said party leadership should really look into the matter.

“I leave it to you to decide and to interpret but certainly this is something alarming that the leadership must take a bold decision to investigate,” the PKR deputy president said.

Mohamed Azmin said he was informed that the sex video was not viralised over the social media platform such as Facebook and Instagram so as to prevent the identity and the Internet Protocol (IP) address of the culprit from being detected.

Instead, he said the video was circulated through a WhatsApp group containing the telephone numbers of PKR leaders at division and branch levels.

The minister said he personally did not have the telephone numbers of the individuals in the WhatsApp group.

Commenting on the observation of certain quarters that the video went viral soon after Latheefa Koya was appointed to helm the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), the Gombak MP said he believed that it was just a perception.

When asked whether he had been called by the police to give his statement, Mohamed Azmin said: “I was informed by my office that they have contacted me but I’m travelling to Penang later today, but certainly I’m available (to do so) tomorrow or anytime that is convenient to the authorities,” he said.

While expressing gratitude for the support he received from his family in facing the viral sex video scandal, Mohamed Azmin also gave assurance that he would give full cooperation to the police in the investigation into the case. – Bernama