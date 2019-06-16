Sarawak mulls over sale of fresh oxygen

KUCHING: The Sarawak government is looking into selling fresh oxygen as another source of revenue.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg says in view of the completion of Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB)’s pilot hydrogen production plant, which is now going into the testing and commission stage, there is huge potential to package oxygen – a by-product in the production of hydrogen – for sale.

“People of old age need fresh oxygen and thus, we have to advantage to supply fresh oxygen,” he said during a press conference held after the launch of the ‘Forest Landscape Restoration Programme’ at Sabal Agroforestry Centre, Jalan Tun Hussein Onn here yesterday.

“More vitality from Borneo oxygen,” quipped the chief minister.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Forest Department director Hamden Mohammad said people in countries like China are paying lots of money to purchase cans of fresh oxygen due to the critical air pollution crisis.

“There are two variants of oxygen products, which are the 7.7-litre and three-litre (varieties), selling at US$43 and US$14, respectively,” said Hamden.

However, Abang Johari did not disclose the time-frame when ‘Borneo fresh oxygen’ would hit the market.